Heavy Rains Flood Bengaluru Airport; Passengers Take Tractor Rides To Catch Flight

A heavy downpour in the city on Monday, October 11, flooded Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, exposing the lack of preparedness and planning of the civic agencies. The road to the airport was waterlogged making it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. As several taxis were stranded on the roads, passengers were forced to take tractor rides to catch the flight.

Flights departing between 10 pm to 11 pm were delayed due to adverse weather conditions while incoming flights were directed to go around, However, there was no issue while landing as the tarmac was not flooded. Flights headed to Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Panaji were delayed.

While the airport police and the teams associated with the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) had a tough time managing the situation and arranging other alternatives.

In another update, Dy Commissioner of Police, Dr Sanjeev M Pail informed that a man died due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru. Out of two people residing in the house, one dies and other managed to escape unhurt.

IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall till October 15 in regions including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag districts of North Interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, and Ramanagara districts of South Interior Karnatakastated.

IMD officials informed, "The rains in Bengaluru were due to a developing low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal resulting in wind confluence in lower atmospheric levels. The withdrawing monsoon could also increase the chance of thundershowers in Bengaluru".

Hyderabad floods

Most parts of Hyderabad were flooded due to heavy rains on October 9. Normal life was severely disrupted as highways and low-lying areas were swamped with water. According to reports, nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally were overflowed as a result of the rain. Furthermore, numerous residences in Hyderabad were submerged in water after the city received 10-12 cm of rain between 8.30 pm and 11 pm on Friday. In several videos circulating on social media, people were seen stranded as a result of the waterlogging.

(Image: ANI)