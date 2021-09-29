Heavy Rains Lash Kolkata, Waterlogging In Parts Of Bhabanipur Ahead Of Bypoll

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in parts of the metropolis that threw life out of gear, officials said.

People had to wade through waterlogged roads even as public transport was few, causing immense hardships.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) pressed into service a large number of pumps to drain water from the submerged thoroughfares, officials said.

The well-marked low-pressure area causing enhanced rainfall in the southern districts lay over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood, the weather office said.

Rainfall was also reported from the districts of East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia, besides Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman and Birbhum.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at certain places over Purulia, Bankura and West Bardhaman districts on Thursday, the weather office said.

"Weather is likely to improve in most districts of south Bengal from Thursday," regional Met director GK Das said.

The Bhabanipur bypoll, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a candidate, is scheduled on Thursday.

Election officials said all arrangements have been made in case the rains continue.

All polling centres were asked to arrange pumps to drain floodwaters, while police personnel deployed for the election were told to carry raincoats and umbrellas, they said.

Several places in the Bhabanipur constituency were under water on Wednesday following the overnight rains, officials said.

Waterlogging was also reported from Amherst Street, Thanthania, Central Avenue and Nayabad, among others.

Several south Bengal towns such as Kharagpur, Haldia, Contai and Diamond Harbour also reported waterlogging.

The port town of Haldia in East Midnapore district recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 216 mm, the weather office said.

Kolkata recorded 87 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

Other places which recorded a high amount of rain are Mohanpur (192 mm), Kharagpur (171 mm), Midnapore (171 mm), Kalaikunda (167 mm), Sagar Island (152 mm), Diamond Harbour (150 mm) and Salt Lake (52 mm), it said.

