Heavy Showers In Rajasthan, IMD Predicts Decrease In Rainfall Activity In Coming Days

Moderate to heavy rain occurred in many parts of Rajasthan in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Press Trust Of India
Image: Representative Image


The weather office has also predicted a decrease in rainfall activity in the state in the coming days.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in most parts of east Rajasthan, while heavy rain was recorded in Jhalawar and Bharatpur districts, the Met department said.

Dag in east Rajasthan's Jhalawar district recorded the highest rainfall at 68 mm, while Sumerpur in Pali district in the state's western part recorded 24 mm rain, it said.

Rainfall activity will come down in most parts of east Rajasthan from Friday itself and there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places only over the next three to four days, a weather office spokesperson said.

On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of mainly dry weather from September 17 in most parts of west Rajasthan, he said.

The monsoon has been very good in the state and most areas have recorded above normal rainfall, he added. 

