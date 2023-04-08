Herd of wild elephants trample a man to death in Jharkhand’s forest area

A 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, an official said.

Rahin Munda was on the way to a forest to relieve himself when the incident happened in Balidih village in Chowka police station area in Chandil sub-division, he said.

The body was sent to the Sadar hospital in Seraikela for post-mortem, he added.

Munda is the fourth person to be trampled to death by wild elephants in Chandil sub-division this year.