Herd of wild elephants trample a man to death in Jharkhand’s forest area

Image: ANI
A 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, an official said.
Rahin Munda was on the way to a forest to relieve himself when the incident happened in Balidih village in Chowka police station area in Chandil sub-division, he said.
The body was sent to the Sadar hospital in Seraikela for post-mortem, he added.
Munda is the fourth person to be trampled to death by wild elephants in Chandil sub-division this year.
