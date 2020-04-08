Lockdown Diaries: Here Is Why I Feel People Can Cope With An Extension Of The Lockdown

My name is Samir Javeri. I am 52 years old working in the stock market. I stay at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai. My life was quite active until the second week of December 2019. In the second week of December, I had some health issues. My heart had a problem. And then my brain was operated upon. I came home from the hospital on December 20. The doctors had advised me not to drive along, not to go to the gym for three months. So, it was a lockdown period for me.

I went to the office just a couple of times in these three months. Three months got over on March 20. And, then we had an additional three weeks of lockdown because of coronavirus. Our country is really fortunate to have a leader like Modiji at this point in time. I am a big Modi fan since 2004.

'We are going to win this battle very soon'

We are going to win this war against coronavirus very soon. Modiji is going to play a very important role in that. For my own good, for my own health, I have been locked down in my house for three months and two weeks now. I think everyone can do this. It is not difficult at all. Even if the lockdown is extended by one or two weeks, we can all do this. I am sure we are going to win this battle very soon. Please be at home, be safe. As it is Hanuman Jayanti today, I want to pray to Lord Hanuman to protect our country, protect its citizens and the world from the coronavirus.

(The above article is written by Samir Javeri as part of the Lockdown Diaries series. The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)