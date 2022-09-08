Nature has its own way of exhibiting its beauty, for which, it can sometimes use rain and at other times, something as frightening as a thunderstorm. Mumbai witnessed heavy rains along with lightning and thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. Experiencing a sudden change in weather at around 4:30 pm in Mumbai, people took to social media to share videos and pictures of the same. One such video of the drastic shift in weather was shared by ADRM, Chennai, Ananth Rupanagudi on Twitter.

In the video, the sky turned dark and it seemed like it was already night. It was followed by thunderstorms and heavy rains. However, the sky was clear again after a few minutes. According to the Twitter user, the sudden change in the weather happened in just 15-20 minutes. While sharing the video on Twitter, "This 34-second video is about what happened in Mumbai around 4.30 pm in just 15-20 mins yesterday!" Watch the video here:

This 34-second video is about what happened in Mumbai around 4.30 pm in just 15-20 mins yesterday! #Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/1tpEWTc97i — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 8, 2022

Netizens react

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 100K views and several reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "From 0:14 to 0:17 it looks too scary! But, I love such types of phenomenal nature things so much!" Another netizen tweeted, "look at the visibility, it has improved a lot - it's like Nature cleansed the air." In response to the tweet, another Twitter user shared a video of the thunderstorm captured in Thane. Check out the reactions here:

IMD predicts light to moderate rain in next 24 hours

Mumbai has witnessed rains accompanied by thunder and lightning in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the sky will generally remain cloudy with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours, according to PTI news agency. On Wednesday, rains lashed Mumbai accompanied by thunder and lightning. According to an official, Mumbai city received 30.96 mm rainfall while 32.64 mm and 19.29 mm rainfall was received in the eastern and western suburbs during the 24-hour time until 8 am on Thursday, September 8.

