Last Updated:

Heroin Worth Rs 15 Cr Seized, Two Arrested In Assam

Heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized and two people were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized and two people were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Police and CRPF conducted a vehicle search at 12 Mile in Dillai police station area along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state boundary, and seized around two kg of heroin concealed in 152 soapboxes from a vehicle, Karbi Anglong Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma said.

Two occupants of the vehicle, who hail from Manipur and Nagaland, were arrested, the officer said.

"In a big and smart op, @assampolice intercepted a car at 12 Mile under Dillai PS and recovered 152 soapboxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin. Two persons of 2 neighbouring states apprehended. Further investigation is on. Keep it up Assam Police," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. 

READ | NCB seizes 97 Kgs of Afghan Heroin & 30 lakh drug money from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area
READ | Punjab: Major drug smuggling attempt foiled; over 100 kg heroin seized at Indo-Pak border
READ | Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust: 150 kg heroin worth ₹900 cr seized from accused's hideout
READ | BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Amritsar carrying nearly 10 kgs of suspected heroin

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT