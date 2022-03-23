Heroin worth Rs 28 crore seized in Assam, two arrested

Guwahati, Mar 23 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 28 crore has been seized in Assam's Bongaigaon district and two persons have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted an inter-state bus in Gerukabari area late on Tuesday and seized 4.9 kg of heroin from it, an officer said.

The arrested duo had boarded the Siliguri-bound bus coming from Shillong at Rangiya in Assam, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI DG ACD ACD

