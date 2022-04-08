HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL100 VACCINE-2NDLD PRECAUTION DOSE Covid precaution dose for 18+ age group at private vaccination centres from Apr 10 New Delhi: Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.

DEL104 VIRUS-CENTRE-STATES Covid cases: Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram asked to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern New Delhi: The Centre has advised Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection after they reported a higher contribution to India's daily new COVID-19 cases.

DEL102 CAB-LD-FORTIFIED RICE CCEA approves distribution of fortified rice through govt schemes to tackle malnutrition New Delhi: In order to address the issue of malnutrition among the poor, the Centre on Friday announced that it will supply fortified rice through government schemes such as PDS and PM-POSHAN in three phases by 2024, a move that will cost the central exchequer Rs 2,700 crore per year.

DEL75 DEF-MISSILE-LD SFDR India successfully test fires missile system SFDR booster Balasore/New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully flight-tested a propulsion system that enables a missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds.

DEL94 VIRUS-TEAMS-CLAIMS-SCRUTINY Central teams sent to Maha, Guj, Andhra, Kerala for random scrutiny of Covid death ex gratia claims New Delhi: The Central government has sent three-member teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh for a random scrutiny of claims filed for ex gratia due to COVID-19 death.

DEL86 CONG-RBI-GOVT Is this an indication of 'bahut achche din', asks Cong after RBI lowers growth forecast New Delhi: With the RBI lowering the economic growth forecast to 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal, the Congress on Friday took a dig at the government and asked if this was an indication of "bahut achche din (very good days)".

DEL72 HEATH-AYUSHMAN-BHARAT NHA launches new version of Health Benefit Package under AB-PMJAY adding 365 new procedures New Delhi: The National Health Authority has launched a new version of the Health Benefit Package, 2022, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, adding 365 new procedures which took the total to 1,949, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

DEL84 RAHUL-LD YADAV Oppn should come together, discussions ongoing on what should be its framework: Rahul New Delhi: Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS should come together and discussions are ongoing on what should be its framework, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday after meeting RJD leader Sharad Yadav, whom he described as his "guru".

CAL14 WB-KILLINGS-LD CBI REPORT Birbhum killings direct fallout of TMC leader’s murder, carried out in organised manner: CBI report Kolkata: The CBI, in its preliminary report on the Birbhum killings in West Bengal, said that the massacre was carried out in a “planned and organised manner” and was a result of "direct fallout" of the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. By Sudipto Chowdhury DEL91 DEF-RAJNATH-US-VISIT Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11-14 New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a four-day visit to the US beginning April 11 primarily to participate in the fourth edition of the India-US '2+2' ministerial dialogue.

MDS15 TN-CM-SHAH-HINDI Amit Shah's Hindi pitch against integrity, pluralism: TN CM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's thrust on Hindi went against India's 'integrity and pluralism', and it would not succeed.

MDS8 KA-BOMB-LD THREAT Multiple Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threats Bengaluru: Multiple private schools in Bengaluru on Friday received bomb threats via e-mail, following which City Police were rushed to the spots, along with a bomb disposal squad to carry out search operations, and the threats have turned out to be "hoax".

LEGAL LGD14 SC-JUDGES-CHHATTISGARH Governments maligning judges is new, unfortunate trend: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday termed as “unfortunate” and rued the “new trend” of maligning judges by governments if judicial pronouncements are not as per their liking.

LGD13 SC-FCRA-RIGHT FCRA: Receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said that receiving foreign donations cannot be an “absolute or even a vested right” and by its very expression, it is a reflection on the constitutional morality of the nation as a whole being incapable of looking after its own needs and problems.

FOREIGN FGN69 PAK-COURT-LD SAEED Pak's anti-terrorism court sentences 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in two more terror financing cases Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 32 years in jail in two more terror financing cases.By M Zulqernain FGN39 PAK-POLITICS Embattled Pak PM Imran Khan vows to 'fight till last ball', will address nation Islamabad: The political uncertainty plaguing Pakistan was far from over on Friday after the Supreme Court no-balled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to sidestep the Opposition’s determined move to oust him through a no-confidence vote with the embattled premier vowing to “fight until the last ball”. By Sajjad Hussain FGN67 PAK-COMMISSION-CONSPIRACY-LD PROBE Pak sets up commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind toppling Imran Khan govt Islamabad: The Pakistan government has set up a commission led by a retired Army officer to investigate the alleged “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior minister said on Friday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN58 CHINA-RUSSIA-UNHRC A hasty move which will add fuel to fire, China reacts on Russia's suspension from UNHRC Beijing: A day after voting against the resolution suspending Russia’s membership of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at the UN General Assembly over civilian killings in Ukraine, China on Friday defended its vote, saying such a "hasty move" will set a “dangerous precedent.” By K J M Varma PTI IJT

