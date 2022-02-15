Hijab Row: Section 144 To Be Imposed In Karnataka's Tumakuru District From February 16

As the ongoing Hijab controversy continues to mount tensions in Karnataka, Tumakuru police have announced the imposition of section 144 in the district starting tomorrow, Feb 16, from 6 am onwards until further orders. The curfew has been placed only around 200 metres of the Pre-University and degree colleges in the district. The decision has been taken in a bid to control the law and order situation in the district keeping in mind that the colleges will be reopened for students on Wednesday, Feb 16.

YS Patil, Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru, informed ANI that the Police is keeping up the vigilance in the district to avoid any conflict that can harm social harmony. Thus, keeping in mind the reopening of the colleges, which are the epicentre of the ongoing conflict, the police has taken the decision to enforce a curfew.

Earlier in the day, three justice led bench of the Karnataka High Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions. After listening to the arguments, the Chief Justice adjourned the hearing for today. The matter will appear for the next hearing on February 16, 2.30 PM.

Developments in the Karnataka Hijab Row

The dispute came to light on December 31, last year after a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. Following this, the row escalated and engulfed colleges in other areas after some students protested against the students promoting Hijab by wearing saffron shawls.

The matter had blown out of hand earlier last week when massive sloganeering among confronting saffron shawl and Hijab clad groups turned violent. In order to control the escalating situation, the state government had to announce a three-day holiday (Feb 9-11) for all schools and colleges to subside the rising tension. Later, the classes were resumed for school students up to the 10th standard from Monday onwards, however, the closure of the colleges will continue till Feb 16.

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court, in its detailed interim order, restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

Image: ANI