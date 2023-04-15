Himachal CM Inspects School In Lahul-Spiti On Student's Request; Announces Rs 3 Cr For New Building

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected a school at the request of a Class 8 student who informed him that her government school in Lahul and Spiti district was in a bad condition.

Following a request by Tenzin Chhodan, a student of Government Senior Secondary School in Gulling, Sukhu inspected the school and instructed the administration to prepare the estimate for a new building and announced Rs 3 crore for its construction.

While interacting with the students, the chief minister said that various new initiatives have been taken by the state government to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the students studying in government educational institutions.

The government has decided to open Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School in each assembly constituency in a phased manner, where students would be provided quality education as well as modern facilities for their all-round development, he said.