Himachal Pradesh: 79 Students, 3 Staff Members At School In Mandi Test COVID Positive

As many as 79 students and three staff members at a school in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district have tested positive for COVID-19. The students and staff members of Sai School, located in Dharampur, Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus, according to ANI. Chief Medical Officer Devender Sharma has said that the school has been made a micro-containment zone after COVID cases have been reported in the school.

Earlier this week, schools were directed to remain closed till September 25, according to PTI. However, the residential schools were allowed to open. Chief Secretary and Chairperson Person of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said, "All schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to 25.09.2021", according to PTI. The teaching and non-teaching staff were instructed to continue attending schools.

On Tuesday, September 21, 79 students and three staff members of Sai School have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharampur, Mandi. In order to control the spread of the virus, the authorities have now made the school a micro-containment zone. Meanwhile, in the Mandi district, as on September 22, the overall tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 30679. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 427. The active cases in Mandi stand at 311. 29941 people have recovered from coronavirus.

COVID situation in Himachal Pradesh

According to Health Ministry of Himachal Pradesh, as on September 22, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 217422. The active cases of COVID stand at 1638. The number of fatalities reported due to coronavirus is 3641 while 212127 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

COVID situation in India

According to the health ministry's data, India reported 26,964 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. 383 deaths were also recorded. Meanwhile, the total death toll has risen to 4,45,768, according to the ministry. 34,167 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 82,65,15,754 vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

Inputs from ANI, PTI

Image: PTI/Pixabay/RepresentativeImage