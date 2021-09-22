Last Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: 79 Students, 3 Staff Members At School In Mandi Test COVID Positive

Seventy nine students and three staff members at Sai school in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district have tested positive for coronavirus.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Himachal Pradesh

Image: PTI/Pixabay/RepresentativeImage


As many as 79 students and three staff members at a school in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district have tested positive for COVID-19. The students and staff members of Sai School, located in Dharampur, Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus, according to ANI. Chief Medical Officer Devender Sharma has said that the school has been made a micro-containment zone after COVID cases have been reported in the school. 

Earlier this week, schools were directed to remain closed till September 25, according to PTI. However, the residential schools were allowed to open. Chief Secretary and Chairperson Person of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said, "All schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to 25.09.2021", according to PTI. The teaching and non-teaching staff were instructed to continue attending schools.

READ | President Ram Nath Kovind pays surprise visit to locals in Himachal Pradesh, see pictures

On Tuesday, September 21, 79 students and three staff members of Sai School have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharampur, Mandi. In order to control the spread of the virus, the authorities have now made the school a micro-containment zone. Meanwhile, in the Mandi district, as on September 22, the overall tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 30679. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 427. The active cases in Mandi stand at 311. 29941 people have recovered from coronavirus. 

READ | All-women Indian Army officers summit Mount Manirang in Himachal Pradesh

COVID situation in Himachal Pradesh

According to Health Ministry of Himachal Pradesh, as on September 22, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 217422. The active cases of COVID stand at 1638. The number of fatalities reported due to coronavirus is 3641 while 212127 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

READ | Aam Aadmi Party to contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections next year

COVID situation in India 

According to the health ministry's data, India reported 26,964 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. 383 deaths were also recorded. Meanwhile, the total death toll has risen to 4,45,768, according to the ministry. 34,167 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 82,65,15,754 vaccine doses have been administered across the country. 

READ | Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues yellow alert due low visibility brought by heavy rains

Inputs from ANI, PTI

Image: PTI/Pixabay/RepresentativeImage

READ | Himachal Pradesh: Mother, 12-year-old son drown while taking selfie in Kullu
Tags: Himachal Pradesh, Mandi, COVID-19
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND