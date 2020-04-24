Hyderabad Cop Saves Live Of A Worker; Gets Appreciation Letter From Himachal Pradesh CM

In a heartwarming incident, a police inspector in Hyderabad received an appreciation letter from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanking him for saving the life of a construction worker who hailed from the hill state and was working in Hyderabad. BL Laxminarayana Reddy, inspector of police at Kukatpally in Hyderabad also received a call from Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya who lauded the inspector's humanity.

Inspector Reddy on April 16, went out of his way to save the life of Lalit Kumar a 30-year-old crane operator from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, by not only assuring that he reached the hospital in time after a medical emergency but also paying his entire medical bill which amounted to Rs 20,000.

Kumar, who has been working as a crane operator with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd for the last four years, developed severe pain in his abdomen due to appendicitis. Amid the lockdown and the Coronavirus scare, he had no one to take care of him as he was stranded in the city. Since he had no help, he sent an SOS to the Kukatpally Police.

Soon after receiving his SOS, inspector Reddy sent a police patrolling party to Kumar's house which rushed him to a private hospital in Kukatpally. Kumar's condition was as such that he needed to undergo surgery immediately. Reddy volunteered and paid the entire hospital bill amounting to Rs 20,000 so his surgery could be conducted smoothly.

“In this difficult situation, you not only helped in admitting him to the hospital but also paid an amount of Rs 20,000 for surgery from your own pocket. This act was a great gesture on your part and I appreciate your exemplary effort,” said the Himachal Pradesh CM in his appreciation letter.

