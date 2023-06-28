Himachal Pradesh Govt Join Hands With Art Of Living To Curb Drug Menace

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Art of Living to run anti-drug campaigns across the state.

The MoU was signed by Administrative Reforms secretary C Palrasu and Air Marshal (Retd) VPS Rana from the Art of Living (AoL) in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said under the aegis of spiritual guru Ravi Shankar, this initiative will help in creating mass awareness to fight the drug menace.

Sukhu emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating that AoL will wholeheartedly assist the state government in eradicating the drug menace, together bearing the associated expenses.

Apart from this, the NGO will also collaborate in various other areas like sustainable environmental protection, community livelihood models, community-based tourism, herbal wellness, community forest management, modern education, skill development and youth empowerment.

Chief Advisor and Trustee of the Himalayan Unnati Mission, Air Marshal (Retd) VPS Rana said this was the result of the far-reaching efforts of the state government that AoL got an opportunity to work as an official partner for the sustainable development of the remote areas of the state.