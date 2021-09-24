Himachal Pradesh: HPDMA Data Shows 10 People Died Due To Heavy Rains In Past 24 Hrs

As per the latest data issued on Thursday by the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (HPDMA), at least 10 persons have died in Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains in the last 24 hours. According to the information given by the HPDMA, 432 persons have died in the last 130 days. Ten individuals have died in the last 24 hours due to road accidents and natural calamities, while 16 homes, including nine cow sheds, have been ravaged by severe rains. Meanwhile, 123 routes across the state have been shut down. According to the HPDMA report, the state has lost Rs 1,108 crore from June 13, 2021, includes Rs 745 crore in agriculture and horticulture.

In the last 130 days in the state, 12 people have gone missing, 857 residences have been damaged, and 700 cow sheds have been destroyed, according to the data. According to the HP State Emergency Operation Centre, a landslide happened near the Home Guard Office (US Club) in Shimla on Thursday night at around 10.15 p.m. Due to landslides, the route has been closed, but no injuries have been recorded. Work on the restoration has begun.

Crop damage in Himachal Pradesh due to rain

According to Lal, a scientist from IMD Shimla, the state's several districts, including Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan, have been suffering considerable rains over the last two days. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are forecast in numerous sections of the country over the next few days. On Tuesday, officials in Himachal Pradesh warned that constant rain over the previous 12 hours, as well as a cloud burst, had caused damage to the state's crops.

Recent landslide due to heavy rain

During this year's Monsoons, Himachal Pradesh had months of heavy rain, resulting in landslides in several areas. On Tuesday, a landslide in Chaura, Himachal Pradesh, forced the closure of the National Highway-5 for 75 hours. Heavy rains pounded the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, creating a landslide that shut down the national highway. The Himachal Pradesh Police released a Twitter update on the situation in Kinnaur on September 18.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI