Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Near Shimla's Jeori Area Blocks Vehicle Movement At NH-5

National Highway-5 has been blocked due to a landslide at Jeori near Rampur in Shimla district, said the state emergency centre. As of now, no human or property loss has been reported. In an official statement, the state emergency operation said, “DPCR has informed that an incident of landslide occurred near Jeori-sub-division Rampur district, Shimla, due to which NH5 road has been blocked. No human or property loss reported by the authority concerned yet.”

The district administration has placed officials from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rampur and a police team to assess the situation. According to meteorological experts, the landslides could result from the heavy rainfalls that occurred during the recent monsoon season. The landslides were captured on the camera and posted by the news agency ANI on Twitter. The post was captioned, “#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: NH-5 blocked due to a landslide near Shimla's Jeori area. No human or property loss reported yet. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur and a police team to assess the situation.”

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: NH-5 blocked due to a landslide near Shimla's Jeori area. No human or property loss reported yet. District administration has deployed SDM, Rampur and a police team to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/Dkxy24ex8I — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Landslides in region

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH3) was similarly blocked as a landslide occurred between Aut and Pandoh in the Mandi district on August 28. After the landslide, the national highway authorities had to deployed men with machinery designed to remove debris from the areas near the roads to restart the movement of vehicles as soon as possible. On August 11, the NH-5 faced another landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur. The district of Kinnaur had a massive landslide at Batseri in Kinnaur district on July 25. This was one of the deadly landslides of the season as the boulders falling along the Karchham-Chhitkul road took the lives of 9 people, including eight tourists, as they hit the vehicles. The incident happened on a bridge that connects Batseri with the rest of the Kinnaur district. On August 11, a massive landslide hit the Nigulsari district and swept away one HRTC Bus, moving from Reckong-Peo to Haridwar, two cars, one passenger vehicle and one truck. These vehicles were found under the debris, and a total of 28 people were killed while 13 were injured.

(With ANI inputs)

Image Credit: ANI