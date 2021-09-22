Himachal Pradesh: Mother, 12-year-old Son Drown While Taking Selfie In Kullu

Two tourists, a mother and boy, died of drowning after falling into a river while taking a photograph in Bahang in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday, the State Emergency Operation Centre informed. The woman was 37 years old and her son was 12 years old. They have been identified as residents of South Delhi. They fell near the Aleur Grand Hotel. Their bodies have been transported to two separate hospitals.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a lot of revenge tourism this year, especially after the second COVID-19 wave died down. However, tourism has reduced now as compared to the revenge tourism surge seen earlier this year. Stricter COVID norms have been implemented, and the state has witnessed numerous landslides due to the heavy rainfall this monsoon season.

IMD issues yellow warning for Himachal Pradesh

According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow warning has been issued for the state of Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. Temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius. Buni Lal, a scientist from IMD Shimla, told ANI that a yellow alert has been issued for the next two days in the state.

"There will be low visibility and a dip in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next two days," he added.

Crop damage in Himachal due to rain

Various districts in the state, including Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan, have been experiencing significant rains over the last two days, according to Lal. Heavy rains are expected in several parts of the country during the next five days, according to the Meteorological Department. Authorities in Himachal Pradesh warned on Tuesday that continuous rain over the previous 12 hours, as well as a cloud burst, has caused considerable damage to crops in the state.

Villages flooded due to cloudbursts

The state's District Disaster Management Authority told ANI that a cloud burst in Chamyar Korud Nihog village in Sirmaur district damaged crops. Similar cloudbursts have been reported in Kullu district's Burua village. Many homes in the area were flooded, and barley and apple harvests in the Himalayan region were devastated.



Surender Thakur, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Manali said: "Luckily, no loss of life was reported from the region but several roads and standing crops were damaged in the area."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash)