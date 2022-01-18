'Himveers': ITBP Personnel Play Volleyball At 14,000 Ft Amid Heavy Snow In Sikkim; Watch

Away from the comforts of home, the security personnel are serving the nation amid intense winter conditions reported across India. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows the Indo - Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel playing Volleyball at 14,000 feet at BOP in Sikkim. The security personnel can be seen playing and enjoying themselves amid heavy snow in the northeastern state.

The video has been shared on the official Twitter handle of ITBP alongside the caption, "#Himveers of ITBP playing Volleyball amid snow conditions at a BOP at 14 K feet in Sikkim." In the video, the ITBP personnel were seen cheerfully playing Volleyball while standing on the freezing snow in Sikkim. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens who lauded the security personnel for serving the nation in such extreme weather conditions. Watch the video here:

#Himveers of ITBP playing Volleyball amid snow conditions at a BOP at 14 K feet in Sikkim. pic.twitter.com/bK9y0kUgTS — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 18, 2022

Salute them 😙🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Puja Choudhary 'YOU' (@PujaCho47772239) January 18, 2022

Union Minister Anurag Thakur reacts to viral video

The video which has now gone viral captured the attention of Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur who Tweeted, "Fit India movement beyond heights! Inspiration transcends from 14,000 ft !"

BSF personnel celebrate Bihu festival in snow-covered mountains

Earlier on January 16, the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were seen celebrating the Bihu festival in the snow-covered mountains in Kashmir. A video had surfaced on Twitter that showed the BSF jawans dancing and enjoying the day in the freezing snow in the Keran sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district. The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of Border Security Force Kashmir. The BSF personnel were grooving cheerfully to a song. BSF Kashmir shared the clip alongside the caption, "Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC, away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea." Take a look at the short clip:

Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, stress of 24 hours vigil #LoC , away from homes; this all didn’t deter BSF troops to dance few steps & celebrate #Bihu at FDL in #Keran Sector #ForwardArea .@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BSF_India pic.twitter.com/65c1viqskU — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) January 16, 2022

