'Hindi Medium' Turns Real As Delhi Man Fakes Identity To Send His Child To top School

In a bizarre incident, a real-life story has drawn some parallels with the plot of a Bollywood movie. In a peculiar turn of events, the scenes of the Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, came to life, when a rich father in Delhi got convicted while trying to manipulate his identity to get his child admitted to a prestigious school.

While the Raj Batra played by Khan in the movie, learnt his lesson right, the real-life Raj Batra of Delhi didn’t and had to face court after a criminal case of fraud and forgery was lodged against him. Similar to the movie, the man tried to provide education to his child in a prestigious school under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota by creating a fake identity and by portraying themselves as poor.

The case was filed against him on charges of alleged cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy under the IPC. However, later the Delhi High Court granted the man anticipatory relief. On behalf of the private school, an FIR was filed saying that the man had fraudulently changed his son's name, as well as his name and residence address, claiming to be belonging to a poor family, and falsely got the child admitted to nursery class under the EWS quota. The incident occurred in 2019.

In addition, the kid got admitted into another reputable private school in the area. The police had stated that the child refused to be addressed by the other name on several occasions and insisted that everyone call him by his real name, as well as exposed his parents' genuine names. It was later revealed in the investigation that the child was routinely picked from school on a bike up to some distance where the child was dropped off in a car, which drove him to his actual house in Delhi's wealthy region. The police claimed that a true EWS category student was denied admission to the elite school here because of the petitioner son's fake admission. The trial on the man continues and he is out on an anticipatory bail plea, on furnishing a personal bond of one lakh rupees.

(With PTI Inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI/ HindiMediumFilm- Instagram)