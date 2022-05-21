Hindu College Students Stage Protest Seeking Release Of DU Professor Ratan Lal In Delhi

Following the arrest of Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, students of Hindu College staged a massive protest seeking the release of the professor. Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday over an objectionable social media post that the 50-year-old had made in connection with claims of a Shivling being found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

The protest began on May 21 when members of the Students Federation of India and the All India Students Association blocked the road and held placards demanding his release outside Cyber Police Station in the north district.

Nearly four days after a complaint was registered against him, the Delhi Police on Friday, May 21, arrested Ratan Lal, who teaches History at Delhi University's Hindu College.

It is to be noted that the Delhi Police had denied permission to students who planned protests in the national capital on May 21.

Professor Lal who has been arrested under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (insult or attempt to insult the religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC, will be produced before Tis Hazari Court in the afternoon.

Ratan Lal's objectionable social media post

Based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, an FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal alleged that a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling" was shared by Professor Lal.

"The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is instigating and provoking", he said in the complaint.

The lawyer further mentioned that the statement was posted on the issue of a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court.

While, defending his post earlier, Lal had said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

In a recent update to the Gyanvapi mosque issue, the Supreme Court on Friday transferred the case to the court of the Varanasi district judge for trial.

(Image: Republic/@RatanLal/Twitter)