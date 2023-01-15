'Hindu Leaders On Target': Nabbed Terror Suspects With Pakistan Links Were Given This Task

In a major success, the Delhi Police Special Cell on January 12 arrested two suspected terrorists from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. According to sources, the accused were planning to target various right-wing leaders and were preparing for the same. Apart from the arrest, the police have also made the recovery of three pistols, 22 cartridges and two grenades.

The two accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad. It has been learnt that Naushad was being handled by a suspected LeT handler, while Jagjit's handler was Canada-based Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla, who is a designated terrorist.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Additional CP of Delhi Police Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha informed, "Delhi Special Cell caught two terrorists, Naushad and Jagjit on January 12 from Jahangirpuri and recovered two military-grade hand grenades, three pistols and cartridges. They also killed a man in December 2022 only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers." "Naushad is a resident of Jahangirpuri, while Jagjit is the resident of Uttarakhand. Both have criminal backgrounds. Naushad was convicted in a murder case as well. They will have associates and groups that might have helped during their stay in Delhi for the last five to six months. We are probing the matter," he added. "While Naushad was in a jail in Haldwani, he came in touch with Jagjit and that is how they developed an association. Jagjit had links with the Bambiha gang as well as Arshdeep Dhalla," Kushwaha added.

Delhi Special cell caught 2 terrorists, Naushad & Jagjit, on Jan 12 from Jahangirpuri & recovered 2 military-grade hand grenades, 3 pistols & cartridges. They killed a man in Dec 2022 only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers: P Kushwaha, Addl CP, Special Cell pic.twitter.com/M2UitjXBNg — Republic (@republic) January 15, 2023

2 suspected terrorists arrested

The Delhi police on January 12 arrested two suspected terrorists after conducting raids in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. It has been reported that the two accused have been arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Apart from this, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also collected some blood samples from the house which was raided.

It is important to note that the raid was conducted by the Delhi police following the questioning of Naushad and Jagjit Singh.

Following the arrest of the two accused, the Delhi police informed that on the instructions of their handlers sitting abroad, they had also undertaken recce of areas across Delhi and Punjab. Apart from this, both Naushad and Jagjit are reportedly history-sheeters.

