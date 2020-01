The vice president of the fringe outfit Hindu Samaj Party Roshan Pandey claimed responsibility for putting out communally charged posters in Varanasi. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons for a hoarding near the Varanasi railway station that read, "Hindu dharma mein ghar vapasi karo... CAA, NRC se chhutkara pao (Get rid of CAA, NRC by returning to Hinduism)".