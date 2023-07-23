HMIS Facility To Be Started In 53 Health Institutions Of Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu

The Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) will be implemented in 53 health institutions of Himachal Pradesh, including the IGMCH in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

It will be implemented in the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) Shimla by August 30, he said at a meeting of the health department here.

A target has been set to start this facility in other health institutions of the state by September 30, according to a statement.

The HMIS will assist in compiling complete data of patients and doctors, including general and emergency registration of patients, lab reports, operation theatre records and discharge and transfer information, which will be available online, Sukhu said in the statement.

Doctors will also be able to write e-prescriptions and see complete medical histories of their patients, he said.

Sukhu also directed to increase the number of private rooms proportionate to the needs of the future in new health institutions and reviewed all work related to medical colleges under construction.