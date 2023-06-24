Last Updated:

Hoax Bomb Call Triggers Panic At SpiceJet Office In Gurugram; FIR Registered

A bomb threat call was made to the SpiceJet office on a landline number creating panic on Thursday evening, informed the police.

Press Trust Of India
A bomb threat call was made to the SpiceJet office in Udyog Vihar here, triggering panic, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the call was received on a landline number of the airline Thursday late evening. The caller said he had planted a bomb in the office and it would explode soon.

A team from Udyog Vihar police station, along with a bomb disposal squad and dog squad, reached the office and conducted a search.

However, no suspicious object was found at the office, the police said, after a thorough search for nearly two hours.

Police said this was a hoax call made by an unidentified person to create fear.

An FIR has been registered at Udyog Vihar police station.

"No bomb was found there after a search operation that lasted for about two hours. In this matter, on the complaint of an official of the company, an FIR was registered on Thursday night. We have put the number of the unidentified caller on surveillance and further probe is underway," Udyog Vihar police station SHO Anil Kumar said.  

