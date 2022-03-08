Hollongi Airport likely to start operations from August 15

Itanagar, Mar 8 (PTI) The greenfield airport at Hollongi, near here, is likely to be made operational on August 15 this year, with the Arunachal Pradesh government asking the executing agencies to finish the project at the earliest.

Developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, it is designed to be a greenfield airport with eight check-in counters and can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours of the day.

Hollongi is about 15 kilometres from state capital Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the construction of the airport along with state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, local MLA Tana Hali Tara and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar besides senior officials of the AAI.

The governor stressed that every component builder should realize the pressing need, the urgency and the necessity to finish the project at the earliest.

He advised the project managers and officials for weekly reporting and monitoring for all components of the airport and to take immediate actions to expedite the progress of the work.

Mishra suggested for the involvement of local MLAs and district administration to address the public grievances, administrative bottlenecks and accelerate the work.

The governor exhorted the officials to work with the spirit of ‘we will do it’ and accomplish their mission.

Khandu while talking to reporters later said that the project has to be made operational by August 15 this year and called for priority clearance by the AAI and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The chief secretary and AAI regional executive director Ravi Kant briefed the governor and the chief minister about the status, progress and timeline of the work completion, while state civil aviation secretary Swapnil M Naik informed about the progress of peripheral works.

State Security Advisor Major General S C Mohanty gave details of the security requirements, including the manpower selection, their training, their affiliation for job familiarization and the security personnel’s availability.

Earlier, the governor and the chief minister inspected the ongoing works of the critical structures, runway work, Kokila River diversion measures.

According to official sources, the airport will be available for operations of A-321 category aircraft. The airport will also get its runway extended by 500 metres to accommodate bigger aircraft in the future.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport is going to be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers.

More than 80 per cent of the work is already complete. The terminal will be an energy efficient building with rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape. The airport will also have a medical centre, fire station, among other things, the sources added. PTI UPL RG RG

