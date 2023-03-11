Honey-trap Gang Busted With Arrest Of 4 In UP's Bijnor

Three men and a woman were arrested on Saturday from an area under Chandpur Police Station for allegedly running an honey-trap extortion racket, police said.

The gang used to make private videos of people and extort money from them by threatening to make those videos public.

The accused were identified as Shahid, Saiful, Naseem, and Shabana, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Arj said.

The ASP said that during interrogation, police came to know that the accused had recorded several such videos involving many people by luring them into a honey trap.