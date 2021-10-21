Honeywell Automation Bags ₹496 Cr Bengaluru Safe City Project; 7,000 CCTVs To Be Deployed

Honeywell Automation India Limited has bagged the Bengaluru Safe City project under the Central government's Nirbhaya Fund. Honeywell said that it will deploy over 7,000 CCTVs at more than 3,000 public locations. The Safe City project is the government's initiative under the Nirbhaya Funds scheme for ensuring the safety of women and children.

The project, an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to create a safe and secure environment for women in public places to take on all opportunities without the threat of harassment or gender-based violence. The project is valued at more than Rs 496 crore.

"The video system will provide advanced video analytics, including facial recognition, a "Dial 100" application and drones. Honeywell will also upgrade the city police department's existing Suraksha app to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement," the company said in a release.

Bengaluru's Safe City Project to be implemented in phases

The Safe City Project in Bengaluru will be executed in phases and the safety and productivity solution company will maintain security infrastructure for five years. "In India, we have been a strong partner to the government's 100 Smart Cities Mission already with a focus on people, process and technology," said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia.

Notably, Honeywell Automation has delivered similar projects under the Smart Cities Mission across states, including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Honeywell will also modernize the Bengaluru Police department's 'Suraksha' application to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement. Notably, Bengaluru is home to around two million BPO and IT workers, a major portion of whom are women.

Bengaluru is one of the eight cities chosen for the government's Safe City project, which includes the identification of hotspots for crimes against women and the rollout of various components, including infrastructure, technology adoption, and capacity building in the community through awareness programmes.

(With PTI inputs)