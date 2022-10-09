Hostel Girls Block Road, Stage Protest Against Miscreants In Jaipur; Invites BJP's Ire

On Saturday night, hostel girls from the Social Welfare Department of Prem Nagar in the Jamdoli area of Rajasthan’s Jaipur staged a protest against miscreants in the area. Agitated girls staged protest after some miscreants misbehaved with a girl in the hostel.

#BREAKING | Hostel girls block road, stage protest late night on Saturday against misbehaviour in Jaipur, Rajasthan; police assure action - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/4neSs2CSPF — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2022

After receiving information about the incident, agitated girls came out on the streets to stage a protest against the collapse of law and order in Rajasthan. According to sources, the girls blocked the road despite heavy rain. They added that the girls live in a government hostel and have been raising complaints against the antics of the local people.

After receiving information regarding the protest, Jaipur Kanota police station officials reached and spot. Pacifying the matter, police officials assured strict action against the miscreants.

Women police officials have been deployed near the hostel. However, no action has been taken by the administration against the miscreants. According to reports, the situation is under control, and the girls have returned back to their hostel. Notably, the state government has not responded so far.

BJP questions law and order in Rajasthan

On the other hand, BJP has taken a jibe on the matter. The BJP has questioned the law and order situation in Rajasthan after hostel girls staged a protest against the antics of local people.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Sunday, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This is a complete reflection of the collapse of law and order situation in Rajasthan. Women of Rajasthan are asking, 'Ladki hun toh kya bach sakti hun’. They are now frustrated by locals in the area."

#BREAKING | BJP questions law and order in Rajasthan after hostel girls stage protest against misbehaviour. Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/o95lvMeu3L — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2022

Launching a blistering attack on the Rajasthan government, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "CM Ashok Gehlot and his ministers are busy in Satta (seat) Bachao. They use the police force for their own political end. On the other hand, women of Rajasthan have to stage a protest on daily basis. The state has become Number 1 in rapes and atrocities. We hear murder, and rape cases of minor girls. We recently heard about the acid-throwing case from Jaipur. Goons are tearing the clothes of women. Left with no option, the girls are forced to protest against them because the administration remains silent."

He further questioned if Priyanka Vadra will seek action, or will be silent in a Congress ruled state?

"Priyanka Vadra speaks about women's rights across the country, Rajasthan witnesses such cases on daily basis, why does she not ever speak up about such cases from Rajasthan? Why isn’t she ever asking questions regarding the law and order situation from the Chief Minister of Rajasthan? Will Priyanka Vadra stand with the girls protesting in the rain or will she use issues of women as a tool of politics?” questioned Poonawalla.

Stressing on state government's ignorance on issues of women, Poonawalla said, “It is a clear case of lack of law and order and also the priority of Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government is only to use the police and administration for this 'Satta'. Therefore, he does not have any concern about women and the problems women are facing in the state. Goons have a free run in the state."