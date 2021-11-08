Houses Set On Fire, Several Injured In Clash In Puri Village

Several people have been injured and houses set on fire during a clash between two groups over alleged encroachment of government land in Odisha’s Puri district, an official said on Monday. Tension was simmering between upper caste people and those belonging to the lower caste, who had migrated to Nathapur in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district a few months ago, the official said.

Trouble erupted during a meeting on Sunday called by the two groups leading to the clash that saw bombs and stones being hurled by both sides, the official said. The locals have been claiming that those who came to the area from outside were building permanent houses on government land.

In a purported video of the incident, used crude bombs were found scattered in the area. Rows of houses were gutted and a woman was weeping inconsolably.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

“There was a peace committee meeting yesterday and the current situation is under control, but we are keeping a close watch,” a district official said.

Five platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order, a police officer said.

“An investigation is on and the miscreants are being identified. “We are in touch with the district administration and trying to arrive at a long-term solution,” he added.

