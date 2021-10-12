How Kolkata's 'Burj Khalifa' Durga Puja Pandal Would Look Next To Dubai's 'Burj Khalifa'

Amidst the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, several pandals of Goddess Durga have been set up all over the country. Devotees have gathered in large numbers to offer their prayers and many of these pandals have been fascinating the people with their unique themes. One particular pandal in Kolkata gained widespread attention for its theme that replicated Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa. Devotees and tourists alike flocked to the replica of Burj Khalifa in the thousands. In the midst of this, many online are wondering how Kolkata's Burj Khalifa pandal stacks up in comparison to the real Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest free-standing building in the world.

Kolkata Burj Khalifa pandal height vs Dubai's Burj Khalifa's height

Kolkata’s Sreebhumi Sporting Club has designed a unique pandal in the Lake-town based on the theme of Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The height of the Burj Khalifa pandal is 145-feet whereas the tallest building in the world stands at 828 meters or 2716.54-feet. The 145-feet pandal modelled on the world's tallest building was built using about 6,000 acrylic sheets, which is quite a feat! On the other hand, the 2716.54-feet Burj Khalifa is nothing short of an engineering marvel, built using reinforced concrete & steel. Some of the structural steel even originated from the Palace of the Republic in East Berlin. To be sure, Kolkata's Burj Khalifa pandal doesn't quote hold its own if it finds itself placed beside Dubai's Burj Khalifa, but the pandal has nonetheless captured the imagination of the people of India and devotees worldwide for its ingenuity, brilliant execution and stunning light-and-sound show.

Visuals shared on the web by netizens show the pandal changing colours just like its real counterpart in Dubai. The unique creation has been attracting thousands of spectators who arrived at the location to get a glimpse of the pandal.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club has aimed high… Burj Khalifa high But don’t forget pandemic-related protocols while pandal-hopping. pic.twitter.com/cQQo3f9WiV — Suman (@Sumanpapaideb) October 9, 2021

#WATCH Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal designed on the theme of Dubai skyscraper Burj Khalifa witnesses huge crowds pic.twitter.com/Vf2TDURnRk — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Sujit Bose, Sreebhumi Sporting Club president, in a statement said, "Every year, we built the pandal in form of a replica of iconic buildings. Earlier, we built it on the theme of Paris Opera, Kedarnath & Puri temples among others." Around 250 workers constructed the awe-inspiring pandal over the period of two months. Bose, also a Fire and Emergency Services Minister in West Bengal government, added that the club conducts charity and social work, which ramps up during the Durga Puja each year. Bose further stated that the 145 feet tall Burj Khalifa resembling pandal is abound with special lighting arrangements that give the structure a glowing, majestic look at night.

Image: AP/Shutterstock