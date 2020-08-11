How Social Media And Kolkata Police Teamed Up To Save A Life During Covid-19

Coronavirus does not have a cure yet, but the fight against the disease is based on humans helping each other and that chain seems to be helping so far. A brilliant example of this came to light on Sunday evening in Kolkata.

A 'Save Our Souls' message or SOS was sent on social media including Facebook and Twitter for an urgent requirement of blood plasma of B+ for a COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at Kolkata’s RN Tagore Hospital. The original post had tagged Kolkata Police on Twitter, and that is when officers of Kolkata Police started their search for B+ plasma blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to save another one.

Soham Nag took to Facebook to state the urgent requirement of B+ blood plasma for his father, who was fighting Coronavirus. The same was also shared on Twitter, where senior officers of Kolkata Police and the official handle of KP was tagged.

"My dad is fighting with death in the I.T.U. of R.N.Tagore for the last 48 hours and our last hope is Plasma Therapy.

If anyone reading this has any contact of a Covid-19 survivor whose blood group is B +ve then please let me know. We will be forever grateful. I know this is very rare but all other treatments have failed and the doctors have no other answer other than this." wrote Nag on Sunday.

Three survivors, including two cops, donate plasma

The post was seen by the social media teams of Kolkata Police, apart from it going viral. Multiple shares and re-tweets helped the man who was in dire need of blood plasma. On Monday, Kolkata Police informed on the very social media where the SOS message was shot that the specific blood plasma had been arranged to help the patient.

The official handle of Kolkata Police stated, "Last evening, the relative of a critical Covid-19 patient who was in dire need of plasma therapy, reached out to us on Twitter. Today, two of our colleagues, Constable Bhaskar Bera and Police Driver Pappu Kumar Singh donated plasma."

Anuj Sharma, Kolkata Police Commissioner also took to Twitter and re-shared the post which spoke of blood plasma being arranged. "WeCareWeDare, TeamKP fights COVID-19 with full vigour alongside the citizens! Don’t forget to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and hygiene." wrote Anuj Sharma on Twitter, hinting that the battle against Covid needs to fought hand in hand with civilians and cops.

'Grateful to these men in white'

Soham Nag, the original sender of the message, took to the same social media to thank Kolkata Police, which helped him in the time of distress. Nag showed his gratefulness to the 'men in white' for standing beside his father in the toughest of times. He stated, "Kolkata Police has my utmost respect for standing beside my father and family in the toughest of times. Will be forever grateful to these men in white."

The vaccine for COVID-19 is under process, with different efforts at various stages of clinical trials, and with manufacturers already signing licencing deals so as to mass-produce them at the earliest. The swift action by Kolkata Police on Sunday night not only saved a life but also spawned hope in thousands who are afraid of the pandemic.

