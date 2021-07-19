Howrah Bridge Illuminates To Cheer Indian Athletes Participating In Tokyo Olympics

One of the most famous attractions in West Bengal, Howrah Bridge is known for its unique lighting events to mark important days and events in the country. Following the tradition, the bridge was lit up to honour the Tokyo Olympics bound Indian athletes. Take a look at the video shared by ANI on the lighting show of Howrah Bridge in Kolkata.

India will be flying out a record-high number of 119 athletes to represent the country and play to bag gold medals across various games. To boost the morale of these athletes flying out to Japan, the Howrah Bridge of Kolkata illuminated with brilliant lights across the bridge. In the video shared by ANI on Twitter, the showy lights twinkled against the black sky.

#Watch | West Bengal: Howrah Bridge in Kolkata illuminated to boost up the morale of Indian contingent participating in Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/D2OlXvCmpK — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Netizens' reaction to the video

While the illumination event was held with good intentions, the video did not sit well with many netizens on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the underwhelming light show of the bridge. Few netizens took a different approach as they shared comical reactions to the video and criticized the lack of lights illuminated on the bridge. Check out the tweets below.

Saddest lighting ever lol … is this a joke … — Drip Drip Dripeesha (@dripeesha25) July 19, 2021

Too much illumination for human eyes... pic.twitter.com/px8jiNCSOm — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ (@DilSeBhartiya) July 19, 2021

More on Tokyo Olympics 2021

The event, to be held from July 23 to August 8, will have 339 medal events with 206 nations across the globe vying for gold in the capital city of Japan, Tokyo. With record-breaking athletes participating in the biggest competition, netizens have hopes of the Indian contingent bringing home medals in double figures as opposed to their haul of six medals. The first batch of the Indian contingent reached Tokyo on July 18.

While netizens have been sending out their wishes to the young Indian athletes travelling to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not leave a leaf unturned in encouraging the athletes. In a live video conference with the players, PM Modi personally chatted with the athlete and their families in an effort to boost their morale. The interaction was immensely lauded by the netizens who appreciated the government's efforts to promote the athletes and their sports.

IMAGE- AP & PIXABAY