Howrah Jute Mill to reopen: Labour Minister

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Howrah Delta Jute Mill which has been closed since November last year is going to reopen from December 25 bringing joy to over 3,000 workers of the mill.

This was decided in a special meeting held with the representatives of the employers and the workers' union under the mediation of the West Bengal Labour Minister Becharam Manna.

In the meeting it was decided that Delta Jute Mill in Howrah would lift the suspension from Saturday and production in the mill would start from January 12, the minister said.

About 3,200 workers work in the jute mill. PTI BSM RG RG

