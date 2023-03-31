Howrah Violence: West Bengal Governor Speaks To Mamata Banerjee Over Law & Order Situation

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose spoke to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee over the law and order situation following the clashes, which took part in various parts of the state. The governor had a confidential discussion with the CM to review the situation and has directed the State government to ensure full proof arrangements to maintain law and order effectively.

The Governor said the Chief Minister has assured strict and decisive action to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation.

The WB governor has released an statement following the meeting between him and the CM. In the his statement the governor condemned the incident, which took place during the Ram Navmi procession. He said,

"Those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool's paradise. There will be effective and concerted action to book the culprits and bring them before the law. Setting fire to public property, that too on the sacred Ram Navami day, is a highly provocative act and will be viewed seriously. Hanuman set fire to Lanka to uphold Dharma. Those who resort to fire for Adharma will be made to swallow the fire themselves or those who are mandated to douse the fire, will do it decisively. Bengal stands united against the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity. Trouble makers and abettors will be made to realise that they cannot play Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde in Bengal anymore."

Governor CV Ananda Bose in his statement addressed the Bengal Police to take proper action in the matter.

"Police should be objective, strong and fair, and should not let down their masters and the peace-loving people. Raj Bhavan will keep its eyes and ears open to ensure protection to the life, property and dignity of the common man."

The home secretary of the state called on the governor and assured him of compliance. The statement stated,

"Close on heels of this, the home secretary called on the governor and assured compliance. The Governor called for a compliance report in the matter and ordered real time monitoring of the situation by Raj Bhavan and constituted a special cell for the same."