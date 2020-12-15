HSRP Compliance Drive For Vehicles Launched In Delhi, Fine Of Rs 10,000 In Case Of Default

The Delhi Transport Department (DTD) has begun a drive to ensure compliance of the order regarding high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker for vehicles. The DTD is said to be imposing a penalty of Rs 10,000 on vehicles without HSRP and colour-coded fuel stickers. The fine can, however, be compounded to Rs 5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The enforcement drive has begun in nine districts in the national capital from Tuesday and one team has been deployed in each district to fine owners not adhering to the order of replacing the old registration plate with that of the HSRP and colour coded sticker. The campaign has been started with an aim to sensitive the vehicle owners to get the stickers at the earliest.

"It will be a pre-enforcement drive in limited and selected areas of Delhi to check compliance of HSRP and colour-coded sticker rule by owners of four-wheelers only," PTI has said quoting officials.

What is HSRP and Colour Coded sticker?

HSRP is a hot-stamped chromium-based hologram of Ashoka Chakra on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a 10 digit permanent identification number (PIN). The Ashoka Chakra is at the top left corner while the PIN is at the bottom left corner of the plate. Colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue ones for petrol and CNG, and orange ones for diesel vehicles. The colour-coded sticker bears details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH), on the order of the Supreme Court, has mandated all vehicles that were sold before April 2019 to have HSRP and the colour coded sticker while the vehicles sold after April 2019 come pre-equipped with both.

Benefits of HSRP

The HSRP is said to help authorities in tracking the stolen vehicles. The conventional plates could be easily tampered with and were easily replaceable while the HSRP is quite difficult to replace. Moreover, through HSRP, the details of a car, like engine number, chassis number, etc will be stored in a centralized database, which along with PIN will help the authorities to identify the stolen vehicle. Also, the HSRP will also eliminate the issue of the usage of stylised fonts on the number plates which made difficult for the authorities to comprehend the vehicle registration numbers since the HSRP will have a uniform style of font.

