Huge Crowd At Bhayandar Vaccine Centre Near Mumbai Creates Panic; COVID Norms Flouted

Social distancing norms continue to be flouted in various places as India battles the second deadly wave of COVID-19. Not just crowds at markets in some areas, even vaccination centres are turning out to be risk zones with the number of people coming at one place. One such instance was witnessed at a vaccination centre in Bhayandar, on the outskirts of Mumbai on Thursday.

Huge crowd at Bhayandar vaccination centre

Visuals from a vaccination centre in Bhayandar east surfaced online, where COVID-19 guidelines were nowhere to be seen, resulting in chaos. The crowd was seen standing in long queues, without any social distancing. The queues were also close to each other, apart from numerous people, including doctors and healthcare workers, walking around and sitting close to the citizens.

The chaos seems to be due to a new guideline being issued by the Maharashtra government on the suspension of vaccine doses for the 18 to 44 age group, as there are limited vaccine doses. The government has pinned the priority to those above 45, and people in this area seem to have rushed to the venue.

Not just that, another instruction on the vaccine dozes to be provided after 12 pm, appears to have contributed to the chaos. Moreover, walk-in registrations also are being allowed at some centres, and the government informed that priority was being given to those who are up for their second doses, those above 60 and those with disabilities.

With talk about the shortage of vaccines, they also seem to be rushing, because many had their second doses scheduled and now fear not being able to take the second dose.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country for COVID-19 as it recorded 46,781 cases and 816 deaths in the span of 24 hours on Wednesday. The state has extended the lockdown-like restrictions to June 1.