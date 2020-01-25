Human Chain,Tricolour In Mosques, Reading Of Pastoral Letter On R-Day In Kerala

Just a day before the Republic Day on Sunday 26 January, Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala decided to protest against the CAA and proposed NRC by forming a 700-km long human chain, hoisting the tricolour in the mosques and reading out of pastoral letters in churches.

Human Chain from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam

The human chain, which will be organised by the ruling CPI-M and will run from Kasargode till the state capital. All the prominent leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government along with well known civil society personalities and filmstars are likely to join the massive human chain. 7 million people are expected to take part in the human chain that will through 10 of the 14 district in Kerala.

Human chain participants from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts will join the network in Alappuzha district, while the participants from the hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad will organise human chains in their areas and will not be part of the main chain that will run from Kasargode to Thiruvananthapuram.

Mosques to hoist tricolor on R-Day

The Kerala State Wakf Board who is also part of the protest sent out a circular to all bodies functioning under it , including the mosques. The circular mentioned that the country is passing through difficult times from the time Centre decided to go ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and they just cannot remain aloof. Hence all mosques should hoist the Indian flag and read the preamble to the Constitution.

Parish vicar to read pastoral letter

The Kerala parish vicar conducting the Sunday mass in all Churches under the Latin Catholic Dioceses in the state will read out a pastoral letter (letter addressed by a bishop to the clergy or laity containing general admonition, instruction or consolation, or directions for behaviour in particular circumstances) during the Sunday mass, asking its laity to observe January 26 as the day where one pledges to see that the Constitution of the country is protected. Besides, the preamble would be read out as well.

On January 1, 2019, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government held a Women's Wall to uphold renaissance values and gender equality in society, with the aim of welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to open the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages, which was strongly opposed by the Sangh Parivar forces and the Congress-led UDF.

