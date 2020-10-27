Hundreds Gather In Andhra's Devaragattu To Celebrate The Banni Festival Amid COVID

In a blatant disregard for social-distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of people gathered in Andhra Pradesh's Devaragattu village to celebrate the Banni festival. As per the authorities, the villagers gathered to celebrate the festival despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area, which had been put into effect on Monday. During the festival, at least 50 people were reported to be injured, as per news agency ANI.

What is the Banni Festival?

The Banni festival is a prominent local festival held a day after Dussehra in Devaragattu and surrounding villages in the Kurnool district where villagers resort to stick-fighting to get hold of the ceremonial idols of their local deities. To celebrate the festival, people from across the district begin the gather in Devaragattu, on the midnight of Vijayadashami preparing for a long-battle with sticks. Many people suffer injuries during the ceremony which is organised by the Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy temple located on top of a hill in the village.

Although the Andhra Pradesh Police had set up check-posts and cancelled the Karnataka RTC bus services to the area to prevent people from coming for the festival, people began to assemble in large numbers in the village by 10.30 pm following which the stick-battle ensued between the villagers till the wee hours of the morning.

The state of Andhra Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,901 fresh cases of Coronavirus, bringing down the active cases in the state below 30,000, the lowest in 3 months. The state recorded 3,972 recoveries on Monday while 19 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. As per the State Health Bulletin, Andhra Pradesh now has 8,08,924 confirmed cases, 7,73,548 recoveries and 6,606 deaths so far. Keeping in mind the festivities of Navratri and Dussehra, the government has been increasing its daily testing. On Vijayadashami, the state conducted over 51,500 tests in a span of 24 hours.

