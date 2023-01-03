Hundreds March For Delhi Hit & Run Victim On Streets, Demand For Justice Echoes; WATCH

Hundreds of people came onto the streets of the national capital to demand justice on Tuesday for the Kanjhawala horror victim. Demands for justice echoed in the national capital as the residents of Sultanpuri marched with 'Justice for Anjali' banners in their hands. Protestors demanded capital punishment for all five accused in the case.

In the wee hours of January 1, while the country was ringing in the New Year, 2023, a 20-year-old on a scooty was hit by a car. The occupants of the car, in an attempt to flee, drove away with the woman's body stuck in the wheels of the car. This led to the body being dragged for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The victim was later taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

#LIVE | People's movement demand justice; march for Kanjhawala horror victim on streets in Delhi



Tune in to watch #LIVE here- https://t.co/xEbFh80ymN pic.twitter.com/rnn2Ddx3Si — Republic (@republic) January 3, 2023

'Justice should be served': Nirbahaya's mother

Speaking to reporters regarding the case, the mother of 2012 rape victim Nirbhaya, Asha Devi said, "The family of the deceased should get justice. A young girl has lost her life. When the car dragged the girl, where were the Delhi police officials? Police should act strongly. It's very disheartening to know every detail of the hit-and-run case. The Delhi police have done nothing for the safety of women in the national capital."

Asha Devi further asserted that the victim's life would have been saved if police officials had been alert on the night of December 31. "She was the sole breadwinner in her family. Officials need to work on the safety of women in Delhi," she added.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh said, "The way the accident happened, no one can say that there was no brutality with that girl. Law is made for criminals only, there is no law for victims. She was dragged for 12-13 km, how would she survive? The other girl has not received any injuries and the victim was dragged for 12-13 km. It is very clear that the other girl is somewhere at fault. She is trying to protect herself in the incident."