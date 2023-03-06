Husband Kills Wife In Chhattisgarh, Cuts Her Into Pieces Over Suspicion Of Infidelity

In a shocking incident reminiscent of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, police recovered chopped pieces of a woman from a water tank located in her house in Chhattisgarh. The police detained the husband for allegedly killing his wife.

A man identified as Pavan Thakur was detained by the police for allegedly killing his wife Sati Sahu, chopping her off into pieces & dumping them in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur on suspicions of infidelity. Body recovered, Police say it may have been dumped 1-2 months ago.

The incident in Chhattisgarh bears resemblance to the recent Shraddha Walkar case, in which Aaftab Poonawalla, the Live-in partner of Shraddha killed allegedly killed her and then chopped her body into several pieces. After killing Shraddha Walkar, he stored the body parts in a refrigerator and disposed them off in the Chhatarpur forest near his house over a period of three months.

More details about the Chattisgarh case are awaited.