Hyderabad: 7 COVID-19 Patients Succumb; Relatives Allege Delay In Oxygen Supply

Amid a grim COVID-19 situation in India, seven patients in a Hyderabad hospital succumbed to the virus on Sunday. According to reports, the patients were critical and died due to a delay in the oxygen supply. The seven patients were admitted to Hyderabad's King Koti Government Hospital. After the patients died, a blame game has ensued between the patients' relatives and the hospital authorities.

Deaths due to delay in oxygen supply

The relatives of the patients are alleging that the oxygen supply was delayed. The hospital authorities in return are defending themselves. According to reports, the oxygen tanker was supposed to reach the hospital earlier but due to a delay, the critical patients undergoing treatment died. In addition, the relatives of those who succumbed have also alleged that the oxygen supply was interrupted.

Moreover, reports have also added that the driver of the oxygen tanker did not know the proper address of the King Koti hospital, thereby causing a delay in the supply. Instead, the driver went to Osmania General Hospital. Even so, the hospital officials have maintained their stand and asserted that the critically ill patients were kept on NIVs. Moreover, they have also claimed that there was enough oxygen in the hospital. The oxygen tanker was supposed to reach the hospital on Sunday morning, but it arrived in the evening, officials added.

Telangana logs 4,976 cases

The state reported 4,976 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally to ver 4.97 lakh while the death toll stood at 2,739 with 35 more casualties. Currently, the state has 65,757 active cases, while 7,646 people recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 4,28,865.