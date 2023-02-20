Hyderabad Airport Gets Bomb Threat Call By Man Who Was Unable To Board Flight On Time

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad's Shamshabad received a hoax bomb threat call on Monday, February 20 by a passenger who was unable to board a flight that was scheduled to operate from Chennai to Hyderabad.

The security officials of the airport evacuated the passengers as soon as they received the call and the flight was checked thoroughly. It was later found that it was a fake call made by a passenger who was late to catch his flight.

The police said that the accused has been taken into custody by the police and criminal action will be taken against him for the offence.

A Chennai-Hyd flight today received a hoax bomb threat call at RGI International airport. The airport security checked the flight evacuating the passengers. The hoax call was made by a passenger as he got delayed to catch the flight. Accused passenger taken into custody: Police — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

IndiGo flight diverted after a bomb threat

Meanwhile, in another incident on February 20 informed that IndiGo flight 6E 6191 travelling from Delhi to Odisha's Deogarh was diverted to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after getting a bomb threat.

As per the airline, all required security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for take-off. It also said that the airline is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation.