Hyderabad Businessman Offers Gold-silver Sword Worth Rs 1cr To Tirupati Balaji Temple

Tirupati Balaji temple, one of the richest Hindu shrines in the world, saw one of the massive donations on Tuesday with a Hyderabad businessman donating a sword worth Rs.1 crore, dedicated to the Lord Venkateswara. As per the report by news agency PTI, a businessman from Hyderabad has donated a 5 kg sword, made up from ornamental metals -- 2kg Gold and 3 kg Silver to the Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Businessman donates gold-silver sword to Tirupati Temple

The additional executive officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom (TTD), A Venkata Dharma Reddy, received the sword known as Suryakataari, a combat weapon, the official further told PTI. The businessman exhibited the sword in front of the media, before handing it over to the Temple trust officials. The man along with his wife exhibited the sword in front of the media at the Collective Guest House in Tirumala on Sunday, July 18. After this, the couple handed over the sword to the temple trust on Monday, July 19. Reportedly, the businessman is an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara and wanted to make his donation earlier last year, but his plan got canceled due to the raging pandemic. The businessman informed that he had got this sword made by a specialist jeweller from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and it took around six months to make the sword of gold and silver.

Tirupati Balaji temple has been seeing such donations from time to time, this is not the first case. Earlier in 2018, another business owner, had made a similar offering to the temple. The noted textile trader had donated a sword made of gold, that had weighed six kgs and cost around Rs. 1.75 crore. The devotee was from Tamil Nadu’s Teni, Thanga Dorai. Just last month, another devotee had donated food ingredients worth Rs. 1 crore to the temple. He donated rice, wheat, dry fruits and nuts, ghee worth Rs. 1 crore. Tirupati Balaji Temple is known for the massive donations that it receives every year. The temple is based in Andhara Pradesh and is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The temple stores the donation in the form of gold bars that weigh around 300 kgs.

Image: PTI