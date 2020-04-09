Hyderabad: 'Corona Car' Becomes A Traffic Stopper, Raises Awareness On COVID-19

As India battles the novel Coronavirus outbreak, curious minds are turning innovative to spread awareness among people on the COVID-19 disease. A 'Corona Car' was spotted in the streets of Hyderabad. Painted in green and tall spikes, resembling the virus, the single-seater vehicle was designed by Sudhakar Yadav, who runs a printing business.

The Corona Car has six wheels and can go up to a speed of 40 kmph. The vehicle is propelled by a 100cc engine and is made of fluorescent-green fibre with red crown-like spikes of the virus.

The Hyderabad Police has also supported this initiative. Yadav plans to donate the vehicle to local authorities to maximize its use. He said he was inspired by the virus-shaped helmets worn by police in other parts of the country. The purpose, he says, is to implore people to stay indoors.

