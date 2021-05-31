Hyderabad Doctor Treats COVID Patients For Rs 10; Extends Services To Economically Weak

A doctor in Hyderabad has been treating patients for just Rs 10 in an effort to aid the economically underpriveleged sections of society. Dr Victor Emmanuel has been treating needy patients for Rs 10 at his clinic in Boduppal, Hyderabad, since 2018. This fee is charged to people who have a white ration card or a food security card, whereas the military receives free care.

Dr Victor Emmanuel noted, "I started this clinic with the sole purpose of serving the needy people and offering them an affordable treatment. Under this, we have identified few sections of society who are economically deprived groups and who hold food security cards or white ration cards. Apart from them, we provide the same service to farmers, acid attack victims, orphans, differently-abled people and even to jawans and their family members."

He also stated that efforts are being made to reduce the cost of various lab tests and medication for those in need. The doctor treats patients for a variety of conditions including diabetes, cardiac problems, nerve problems, and other general disorders. While many private hospitals and clinics charge patients exorbitant fees for treatment, Dr Victor treats COVID patients for Rs 10, giving them necessary medicines and assisting them with home isolation.

He stated that they are currently treating over 100 people each day and that the clinic used to have a footfall of over 140 COVID patients when the cases were booming. He said, "Sometimes, we used to close the hospital at midnight and on a day-long duty, we used to treat over 140-150 patients. On average we look at over 100 patients currently."

He mentioned that they have treated between 20,000 and 25,000 COVID patients last year. Dr Victor Emmanuel, speaking on financial management, stated that they were first apprehensive to start a clinic with only a Rs 10 fee. However, when more individuals became aware of the reason for establishing this clinic, they began to show up, and the project is now 'for the patients and by the patients.'

Victor Emmanuel run 'Sneha Hastham' in Hyderabad

One experience, according to Dr Victor, has transformed his outlook on treating individuals. He explained, "Once I saw a woman begging on the roads in front of a hospital so that she could buy medicines for her husband who was under treatment in the ICU of the hospital. This incident changed my life. That is when I decided to serve the needy and poor. Throughout this journey till date, my friends and family, including my wife who herself is a doctor, have been supportive."

He also claimed that many people inquire as to why he does not provide free therapy rather than charging Rs 10. Emmanuel quipped, "I charge them Rs 10, because I don't want the patients to think that they are being given treatment out of someone's mercy. This is to safeguard their self-respect. They walk in the clinic, pay Rs 10, get themselves checked and walk out happily without having a feeling that someone had shown mercy to them and their financial status."

He went on to say that they are trying to feed the poor and needy during the pandemic under the banner of 'Sneha Hastham.' He also stated that they are planning to construct a non-profit hospital.

Picture Credit: ANI