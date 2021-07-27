Hyderabad: Doctors Of Chest Hospital Protest After Kin Of COVID Patient Assaults Colleague

With the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, all the doctors, healthcare workers, and medical staff members are leading the battle against COVID-19 from the front. In an act of disrespect act, one of the doctors of the Chest Hospital, Hyderabad, was assaulted by a COVID patient's kin. Following this incident, doctors of the hospital have staged a protest demanding justice for the victim.

Explaining the incident, Dr Pranay said, "After examining the patient, the doctor asked his attendants if he took his BP medicine. The kin got furious saying "It's your job, not ours & thrashed him".

Doctors of Chest Hospital, Hyderabad staged protest after assault on a colleague by a COVID patient's kin. "After examining the patient, the doctor asked his attendants if he took his BP medicine. The kin got furious saying "It's your job, not ours & thrashed him," said Dr Pranay pic.twitter.com/RHIPMCZdV5 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

The doctors protested outside the hospital by holding placards and shouting slogans.

Gandhi General hospital doctors' protest

In early June, nearly 200 junior doctors of the state-run Gandhi General Hospital in Hyderabad had staged a protest on the premises and boycotting duties after one of their colleagues was allegedly assaulted by the relatives of a COVID-19 patient who died. The doctors held placards and shouted slogans as they sat on the road outside the hospital.

This incident occurred on June 6 when a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient, admitted to the facility with his wife and son, collapsed in the hospital toilet and died. He was advised by the doctors to not leave his bed.

Following the death of the patient, his family allegedly attacked the doctor on duty inside the hospital’s COVID ward. As per the doctor's statement, the family attacked their colleague with an iron chair.

The man’s son and brother-in-law have been booked under, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Telangana Medicare Services Institution Act, 2008. The Hyderabad deputy commissioner of police (north) had confirmed the development.

The alleged attack fueled doctors' dissatisfaction concerning various including being overworked and “poor quality” personal protective equipment (PPE).

COVID situation in Telangana

To date, Telangana has reported a total of 6.41 lakh COVID cases with 6.28 recoveries and 3,784 deaths. The state has administered a total of 1,41,67,356 COVID vaccine doses across 733 vaccination sites.

On June 19, the Telangana government had announced complete relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state after reviewing the reports provided by the medical authorities which stated a significant drop in COVID positive cases.

