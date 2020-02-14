Hyderabad: Moral Policing Goons Vandalises Mall To Stop V-Day Celebration

Bajrang Dal activists in Hyderabad have vandalised the mall in a bid to stop Valentine's Day celebrations. The activists damaged all the decorative pieces on Valentine's Day in a mall in the Gachibouli area of Hyderabad. Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists have taken to streets in a bid to conduct moral policing. It is also said that the activists were out chasing couples on two-wheelers.

As per the Republic Media Network's report, programs were planned in the mall in the evening where the activists went and damaged the decorative items. However, nobody is said to have been injured in the vandalism act.

Forcibly married off couple for wandering in the park

In another such incident in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Bajrang Dal activists caught a couple wandering in Oxygen Park and cornered them into 'marrying off' one another, by forcing the 'sindoor' ritual.

Another incident took place in Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad where the fringe groups conducted moral policing couples. Bajrang Dal claims that Valentine's Day is against Indian values. On Valentine's eve, the members of the fringe group in Ahmedabad had put up posters asking girls to 'say no to love jihad'. The fringe groups claimed that Valentine's Day is an alien festival and against Indian values. Similar incidents occurred in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The groups have reportedly announced that instead of celebrating Valentine's Day, the day should be observed as 'Pulwama Martyrs Day'.

The Bajrang Dal has reportedly claimed that they are not against true love but only against indecent behaviour and commercial exploitation of Valentine's Day. The outfit had warned that it would not tolerate such behaviour in parks and other public places in the name of Valentine's Day.

The Bajrang Dal had earlier said that the outfit would "awaken youth" towards making February 14 as a day to pay homage to the martyrs and not as a 'Lovers' Day'. Earlier on Friday, the Bajrang Dal activists recalled the sacrifice of the martyrs in the cowardly Pulwama attack and paid tributes to them at the Bala Gangadhara Tilak Chowrasta at Koti in Hyderabad.

