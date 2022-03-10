Hyderabad: Indoor Skydiving For 1st Time In India; Here's Everything About It

Indoor skydiving in India will be a reality soon as the country is all set to get its first skydiving facility in the city of Hyderabad. GravityZip is the company that is going to set up the vertical cylindrical tunnel so that the flyers can experience the feeling of skydiving under a closed, safe and controlled premise.

The company sharing the information on their Social media handle Instagram said, "Anyone in relatively good health can enjoy indoor skydiving – in fact, we will do as much as we can to help you experience the amazing sport of indoor skydiving."

Rules before flying

The company further shared the criteria to participate in the adventure sport. One of the major criteria which needs to be fulfilled is that the flyer should be more than 3 years of age.

It is pertinent to mention that flyers weighing over 120 kg will not be allowed to fly and might not enjoy the experience of skydiving and hence, the GravityZip company will be 'evaluating' over-weight flyers and then the company will arrive at a decision on whether they should be allowed to fly or be prohibited. Even if people of 120 kg are granted permission to experience skydiving, there will be some additional restrictions on them.

The company has made it quite clear that pregnant women will be advised to not fly. People with hard casts or prosthetics which are undetachable or immovable will not be allowed to fly in the vertical cylindrical tunnel. The same condition of not getting the permission to fly from the company will be applicable to those who enter the facility under the influence of some sort of drugs or alcohol.

As per the laws of the company, anyone with a history of ache or pain in the neck or back, or having any kind of heart condition are advised to visit their doctor and take necessary permission before experiencing the closed cylindrical tunnel in Hyderabad.

The people with the aforementioned medical conditions and children below the age of 18 will need to sign a waiver before flying. Notably, the parents of children below 18 will sign the waiver for them.