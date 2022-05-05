The CCTV footage of the Hyderabad honour killing has been accessed by Republic TV which shows how a Hindu boy was brutally murdered for allegedly marrying a Muslim woman in Saroornagar. In the visuals, the boy can be seen being lynched by 2 men, said to be his wife's brothers, on the footpath of a busy road with an iron rod and a knife. Several vehicles including cars and bikes can be seen observing the shocking incident and passing by.

According to the Telangana police, the deceased Billapuram Nagaraju (25) was intercepted by the attackers when he was travelling on a motorcycle on Wednesday night. He lost his life on the spot after the brutal lynching. The police have filed a case against the suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.

#BREAKING | Hyderabad shocker: CCTV tape showing murder accessed. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/uJRFmh6WGb pic.twitter.com/SVkisoL1ML — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

Hyderabad horror: Man murdered for inter-faith marriage

According to the police, Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sultana since their college days. The couple got married in January 2022 after which Sultana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were traveling together on a bike when B Nagaraju was allegedly attacked and killed by the girl’s family.

Sreedhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar while speaking exclusively to Republic TV stated that the murder was committed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl.

"The boy was travelling on his bike along with his wife when he was killed by two persons. He was attacked and killed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl,” he said.

“The couple got married in January and moved here. The girl’s brother didn’t like that his sister married someone from a different religion. He made a plan with his brother-in-law and followed the couple. They attacked the deceased with an iron rod and a knife. Then they fled, however, we caught the accused,” ACP Reddy told Republic TV. He further added that the two accused will be produced before the court soon.