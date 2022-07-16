Hyderabad: Man Alerting People About Pothole Killed By Speeding Car, Kin Demands Justice

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life due to a speeding vehicle while trying to help commuters by cautioning them about a large pothole in the middle of the road in Hyderabad. The man, identified as Mohammad Zahed, was trying to put up barricades around the pothole on Wednesday night.

While speaking to Republic Media Network on Friday, the brother of the victim demanded justice. He said, “The government has warned drivers to maintain a certain speed while driving on roads. Irrespective of that, the car was speeding fast and ran into my brother here on Wednesday night.” “There were only four members in the family. I hope the government will understand the situation and will provide support to the poor people. A police case has been registered and we took the corpse after the post mortem yesterday. The funeral was also done yesterday,” he further added.

The victim Mohammad Zahed was trying to warn commuters to prevent any casualties. However, in about a few seconds, a speeding car from the opposite direction came and knocked him down. He was trying to erect cautionary barricades around the pothole when the incident took place. Later, in a CCTV footage that was accessed by Republic, showed the man being flung in the air before he falls on the road. The victim was immediately rushed to the Osmania hospital on Wednesday night. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered agaisnt the car as well as the driver and an investigation is currently underway. It is pertinent to mention that the pothole in the middle of the road was dug up by the local administration for certain purposes but remained open for the past few days. It was after this incident that the autorities have now covered it and put up barricades surrounding it.